<p>Bengaluru: Two men had a miraculous escape after an accidental fire broke out in the fifth-floor cafeteria on Coles Road in Fraser Town on Friday evening.</p>.<p>The massive blaze triggered panic in the locality, with visuals of thick smoke raising fears of a major disaster. Police said the fire broke out at around 6.15 pm, following which residents alerted Fire and Emergency Services personnel. Two male staff members working in the cafeteria were trapped on the terrace as thick smoke engulfed the premises, and they were rescued using a crane.</p>.<p>Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after nearly two-and-a-half hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.</p>.<p>Police said the building housed a gift and fancy store, private companies, and the cafeteria meant for company staff. No other employees were present on the terrace when the incident occurred.</p>