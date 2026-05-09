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Two rescued after fire breaks out in fifth-floor cafeteria in Bengaluru

The massive blaze triggered panic in the locality, with visuals of thick smoke raising fears of a major disaster.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 22:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFire

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