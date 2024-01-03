‘Two-sec rule key in avoiding pileups’

Follow the two-second rule to avoid crashes caused by tailgating, says an expert on driving. As a rule of thumb, a driver must maintain a safe distance — of at least two seconds — at any given speed when behind another vehicle.
X user Naresh Raghavan brought netizens’ attention to the rule after a pileup on Chikkajala flyover near the Kempegowda International Airport in late December. The accident was caused by poor visibility due to heavy fog. Naresh is the author of the book, ‘Car Driving School Manual for India: The Essential Book for All drivers’.
Chief traffic warden, C V Muralidhara, says that such tailgating accidents often occur when people skip traffic signals and overspeed. “Following traffic signals properly and maintaining road discipline is essential,” he adds.
Ideally, a bumper-to-bumper distance should be maintained between vehicles on a highway. “If a car’s speed is 15 km/h, then the distance between the car and another car must be equal to the first car’s length, if it is 30km/h it should be equivalent of two vehicles and so on,” he says.
Many countries, such as the US, follow the three-second rule, says Prateek Baliga, a member of RD 350 Club, a city-based biker group.
“It is recommended by their National Safety Council. It allows for a second more of thinking and proper judgement,” he says.
How can one apply this rule? “Take any object on the road as a reference point. After the vehicle in front of you passes it, it should take you three seconds to pass the same object,” adds the Singasandra resident.
One must also check for oil spills and gravel on the road. “Often oil is mistaken for water, and not taken seriously, which also leads to such accidents,” he adds.
‘Allow fog lamps’
Maintaining the two-second rule is the only way to drive safely in foggy weather, says Vishal Agarwal, founder of the biking group, Bikers of India. “Lane discipline and staying within speed limits is essential,” he adds.
Allowing usage of fog lamps (fluorescent yellow lights) in foggy weather is the best option for cars, says Vishal. It is currently illegal.
In similar situations, bikes often tail bigger vehicles like a bus, as they have better lights and visibility.
“A biker shouldn’t travel alone and should maintain a speed of 30-40 km/hr on stretches with poor visibility,” he says.