Two sisters were murdered at their house in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two school-going sisters were murdered at their house in Amruthahalli in the northeast part of Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon.

Police suspect that the stepfather, Mohan, murdered Srushti, 14, and Soni, 16, and fled the scene. He has switched off his phone and has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

The mother of the minor girls, Anitha, said that when she opened the half-ajar door of her house at around 5.30 pm after arriving from work, she found her minor daughters in a pool of blood, with a machete drenched in blood lying beside them.