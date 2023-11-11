Two students injured as portion of school ceiling collapses

Two class 5 students of a government higher primary school at Jangamara Kalgudi in the taluk sustained injuries when a portion of the ceiling of the portico collapsed on them on Friday.
Bharatkumar has sustained grievous head injuries. Another student M Aruna has also suffered injuries in the incident.
The incident occurred when the children were playing in the portico during the lunch break. The villagers expressed their anguish against the apathy of the officials in repairing the school building, which they say is in a deplorable condition
They have threatened not to send their children to school till the school building is repaired.
Speaking to DH, DDPI Shrishail Biradar said, “It is unfortunate that the ceiling of the school building, which was constructed in 2008, has caved in.
A complaint will be lodged against the engineer concerned. Also, a notice will be issued to the headmistress of the school.”