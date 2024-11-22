Two-wheeler rider held for assaulting BMTC driver

<p>Bengaluru: The Halasuru Gate police arrested a 37-year-old fruit vendor for allegedly assaulting a BMTC bus driver in central Bengaluru on Wednesday. The arrested suspect is Mohammed Faisal. </p>.<p>According to the police, Faisal was miffed at Kushal Kumar KS, 38, the bus driver, over not letting him space to overtake. </p>.<p>At 5.45 pm, on Nrupathunga Road, Faisal was riding a two-wheeler next to the bus. When Kumar slowed down, Faisal allegedly climbed inside through the driver’s door, manhandled and threatened him. Faisal also abused the bus conductor Krishna, as per the FIR.</p>.Road rage: Mechanic arrested for assaulting BMTC driver .<p>The Halasuru Gate police have booked Faisal under BNS sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). </p>