<p>Bengaluru: A two-year-old boy was killed on Sunday evening after a speeding car rammed into a stationary scooter from behind in K R Pura. The child, who fell onto the road due to the impact, was reportedly run over by the same vehicle.</p><p>The victim, identified as Trishan, son of Harish and a resident of Venkatala in Yelahanka, was traveling with his relative, Vijayalakshmi, and her son, Badri.</p><p>According to the K R Pura traffic police, the incident occurred around 6.10 PM on the Kittaganur-Maragondanahalli Main Road. The family was heading toward the Shiva temple in Maragondanahalli when they were caught in a traffic jam near the Karipud Supermarket at Halehalli.</p><p><strong>Reckless driving</strong></p><p>Eyewitnesses told the police that while the scooter (KA-53-EF-7817) was stationary in the traffic pile-up, a speeding Alcazar car (KA-03-NT-1831), coming from the same direction, crashed into the two-wheeler.</p><p>"The impact was so sudden that the toddler, who was seated on the scooter, was thrown onto the asphalt. Before the onlookers could react, the car moved forward, running over the child," a senior police officer said.</p><p>Trishan, who sustained severe head and internal injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital in Bhattarahalli. However, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.</p><p>The driver of the car, Krishna Mohan Menon (43), a resident of Salarpuria East Crest Apartment in Bandapur, has been detained. Police stated that preliminary investigations point toward speeding and reckless driving in a congested zone as the primary causes of the fatal mishap.</p><p>K R Pura Traffic Police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The car has been seized.</p>