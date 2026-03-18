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Ugadi festivities continue in Bengaluru despite LPG crisis

Traditional banana leaf meals, elaborate menus and less-known dishes from hyper-regional cuisines of Karnataka are on the agenda.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 00:06 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 00:06 IST
BengaluruUgadiLPGMetrolife

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