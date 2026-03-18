<p>Despite the LPG crisis, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ugadi">Ugadi</a> festivities in the city will carry on undisturbed, restaurateurs say. </p>.<p>Traditional banana leaf meals, elaborate menus and less-known dishes from hyper-regional cuisines of Karnataka are on the agenda. </p>.<p><strong>Banana leaf feast</strong></p>.<p>At Hallimane Malleswaram, diners can opt for a banana leaf meal featuring over 25 traditional Karnataka dishes and sweets, from vangi bath and raw jackfruit palya to aloo gadde halwa and bele holige. The Habbadoota is also available at their Dose Camp branches in Arekere and Banaswadi. They are also open for takeaways through pre-booking on their website hallimane.com.</p>.Bengaluru caterers, home kitchens tweak menus, pause orders amid LPG shortage.<p>The meal, which costs Rs 450 for adults and Rs 300 for children, will be available on March 19, 12 noon to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 9.30 pm. </p>.<p><strong>Region focus</strong></p>.<p>The Karunadu Swada, a one-day food festival celebrating the diverse flavours and traditions of Karnataka, will be hosted by MTR Foods at Sahakarnagar ground. The festival offers over 40 regional dishes and sweets spanning the cuisines of North Karnataka, coastal Karnataka, and Kodagu. It will be made by over 30 home chefs. The unlimited menu is priced at Rs 249. On March 21, 12 noon to 9.30 pm. </p>.<p><strong>Four-day celebrations</strong></p>.<p>At Oota Bangalore’s Ugadi celebrations, diners can sample dishes like mavinkai karbuja panaka, beetroot-mavinkai kismuri, hesarukalu sabbakki soppu palya, ananas menaskai, thondekai nuggekai sambar and heerekai bajji. The Whitefield restaurant will be serving the special meals from March 19 to 22. The meal is priced at Rs 795. </p>