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Ugadi special trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Hubballi, Vijayapura, Hosapete & Goa

Train number 06503 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7 pm on March 18 and reach Belagavi at 7.35 am the next day.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 22:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsUgaditrainsSouth Western Railway (SWR)

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