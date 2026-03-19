<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-western-railway">South Western Railway</a> (SWR) will operate the following special trains connecting Bengaluru to Belagavi, Hubballi, Vijayapura, Hosapete and Madgao to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ugadi: </p>.<p>Train number 06503 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7 pm on March 18 and reach Belagavi at 7.35 am the next day. </p>.<p>Train number 06504 will depart from Belagavi at 5.30 pm on March 22 and arrive at SVMT Bengaluru at 5 am. </p>.<p>The train will stop at Chikbanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa and Khanapur. </p>.<p>Train number 06277 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 9.50 pm on March 18 and reach Vijayapura at 9.45 am the next day. </p>.<p>Train number 06278 will depart from Vijayapura at 1.30 pm on March 22 and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 12.30 am the next day. </p>.KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express extended to Kozhikode.<p>The train will halt at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranibennur, Haveri, Badami, Bagalkot and Almatti. </p>.<p>Train number 07379 will depart from Hubballi at noon on March 18 and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 8.15 pm the same day, with stoppages at Haveri, Harihar, Davangere, Arsikere and Tumakuru. </p>.<p>Train number 06267 will depart from Yeshwantpur at noon on March 18 and reach Madgaon at 6.45 am the next day. </p>.<p>It will stop at Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantawala, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola and Karwar. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 06268 will depart from Madgaon at 11 am on March 19 and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 5.20 am the next day. This train will have an additional stop at SMVT Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Train number 06533 will depart from Yeshwantpur on March 18 at 6.15 pm and reach Hosapete at 4 pm the following day. </p>.<p>Train number 06534 will depart from Hosapete on March 19 at 9 am and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 7.20 pm the same day. </p>.<p>The train will halt at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Kadur, Chikjajur, Chitradurga, Rayadurg, Ballari Cantonment and Toranagallu. </p>