<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who was isolated at the Epidemic Diseases Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>after she presented with Ebola-like symptoms at the Kempegowda International Airport, has tested negative for the virus.</p><p>Her samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing. </p><p>Rithwik Ranjanam Pandey, Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, confirmed that the woman tested negative for Ebola virus.</p>.Public health measures initiated in India after Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda.<p>The woman arrived in the city on May 23 and was reportedly experiencing symptoms such as body ache. She initially checked into a hotel before being shifted to the hospital, health officials said.</p><p>Officials said her condition remains stable. A repeat test will also be conducted.</p><p>The World Health Organization on May 17 declared Ebola a Public Health Emergency of International Concern following outbreaks in parts of Africa.</p>