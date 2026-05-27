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Uganda woman isolated in Bengaluru tests negative for Ebola

She was isolated at the Epidemic Diseases Hospital after she presented with Ebola-like symptoms at the Kempegowda International Airport.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 04:52 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsEbolaEbola virus

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