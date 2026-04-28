<p>Bengaluru: Tension prevailed outside the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bic">Bangalore International Centre (BIC)</a> in Domlur on Tuesday (April 28) ahead of a programme linked to Umar Khalid, with BJP Yuva Morcha members attempting to barge into the premises.</p>.Bengaluru cops review security for Umar Khalid-themed event amid opposition by BJP.<p>Police took more than 50 protesters into preventive custody as they tried to breach security arrangements.</p>.BJP urges Bengaluru Police Commissioner to cancel event supporting Umar Khalid.<p>A heavy security deployed around the place, with over 200 personnel from the East and North divisions deployed at the spot, along with four KSRP platoons, to prevent any untoward incidents.</p>