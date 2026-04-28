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Umar Khalid event: Tension outside Bengaluru venue as over 50 protestors are detained

Police took more than 50 protesters into preventive custody as they tried to breach security arrangements.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:24 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsprotestArrestUmar KhalidBIC

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