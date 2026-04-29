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'Umar Khalid in jail to ensure India does not become a prison': Prakash Raj

Compiled by Anirban Bhattacharya, Banojyotsna Lahiri and Shuddhabrata Sengupta, the book attempts to map what one speaker described as 'a world that begins in a prison cell but does not end there.'
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 22:29 IST
Bengaluru newsUmar KhalidPrakash Raj

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