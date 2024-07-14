Undefined roles, dire realities of domestic work

So, there is no need to reinvent the wheel. There are many national laws and policies that just need to be made applicable to domestic workers and many International Conventions and Declarations that need to be ratified and implemented: the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), Convention for the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, to name a few.