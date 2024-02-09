Bengaluru: Undertrial arrested for smuggling contraband into prison

Bengaluru: An undertrial prisoner was caught with contraband concealed in his private parts when he entered the prison after visiting the hospital for treatment on Monday.
Mohammad Shakir was taken to Victoria Hospital after he complained of ill health. When re-entering the prison, he was subjected to mandatory screening and eventually a body scan, which confirmed 56 grams of MDMA, worth Rs 3.5 lakh, concealed in his anus.
The Superintendent of Police, Central Prison, registered a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police, who booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Karnataka Prisons Act.
A Central Prison police source explained to DH about the strict screening process with metal detectors and other checks.
Police personnel at the screening unit are trained to observe unusual behaviour. If the prisoner entering the jail complex behaves unusually, he will be subjected to a body scan, besides metal detection. That strange behaviour was noticed in Shakir, police said.
A senior police officer told DH that they are yet to gather more information. They would look into how and where he procured the drugs from.