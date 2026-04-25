<p>Bengaluru: A mangled body of a man was found on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Friday, police said. The body is yet to be identified.</p>.<p>Locals who discovered it during morning walks alerted the police. Investigators arrived at the spot along with scene of crime (SOCO) and forensic officials.</p>.Bengaluru: 56-year-old man found dead in car near Electronic City; murder angle probed.<p>The area near Nelamangala where the body was found was deserted. Police are examining nearby <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cctv">CCTV cameras</a> and scouring the footage. The body has been moved to a hospital for autopsy. </p><p>Further probe is underway, police said.</p>