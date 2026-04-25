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Unidentified body found on Bengaluru outskirts, police probe on

The area near Nelamangala where the body was found was deserted.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 20:46 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 20:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

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