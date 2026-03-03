<p>Bengaluru: The Yeshwantpur Railway Police have initiated an investigation after the unidentified body of a man was discovered on the railway tracks on Monday, officials said.</p>.<p>According to officials, the Railway Police were alerted to the mangled body at 8:30 am. The body was found at KM No. 17/600–900 near the Tarabanahalli railway gate, located between Chikkabanavara and Gollahalli railway stations.</p>.Bengaluru: Body of unidentified woman found near railway track.<p>Officials arrived at the spot, and a prima facie probe revealed that the body was that of a male. The body was shifted for further legal proceedings, including autopsy.</p>.<p>An unnatural death report (UDR) has been registered and an investigation is underway. “We are yet to identify the body. The reason for the death is also being probed and remains unclear at the moment,” a senior Railway Police officer said.</p>