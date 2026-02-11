Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Union counters Mohandas Pai's attack on auto drivers

The business tycoon slams auto drivers as undeserving of citizen support; they say not all are bad
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 22:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 22:24 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolifeauto driver

Follow us on :

Follow Us