Union Minister Vaishnaw commissions 'India Validation Centre' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday commissioned the 'India Validation Centre' here and said that it is a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of the government’s approach to build India's resiliency in chip manufacturing.

He noted that the Centre by Applied Materials (a leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world) marks the next step in the company's journey of enabling the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's semiconductor ecosystem has achieved significant growth over the past few years.

"The envisaged semiconductor ecosystem is going to play a huge part in making India a developed nation. The India Validation Centre is a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of our approach to build India's resiliency in chip manufacturing and Applied Materials has been a trusted partner in enabling the Indian Semiconductor dream.