Unite against atrocities on Hindus in other countries: RSS leader Hosabale at Bengaluru gathering

Bengaluru: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sarkaryawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, on Sunday, called upon Hindus to unite against atrocities being committed against Hindu minorities in different parts of the world.
He was addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the newly constructed office of the state unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the Bengaluru.
Hosabale said, "Hindus all over the world must raise their voice against the atrocities taking place in our neighboring country (Bangladesh). Hindus are a peace-loving community and wherever they are in a minority, they are being harassed. The number of cases of human rights violations against this community is on the rise. Without wasting time, we must raise our voices against such atrocities."
Hosabale said those who speak about peace are spreading violence, while those who speak about social service are indulging in rampant conversions across the world.
“They think such routes will help them in increasing their population, but it won’t last long,” he said.
Hosabale said the biggest problem with the Hindus as a community was that they remained in a state of complacency on several issues.
“We had to work hard to make them realise what was happening in this country. Once they were awakened, we could achieve what at one time was felt as impossible. Issues such as Ayodhya and Kashmir were resolved. In the same way, we need to be united and raise our voices wherever injustice is happening in the world,” he said.
The RSS leader alleged that there were efforts going on in the country to divide Hindus on the basis of caste, language and region.
“We must make all efforts to remain united. If the religion (Hinduism) gets weakened, there will be no peace in the world. Hindus must have continuous dialogues with Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs to protect the Hindu culture across the world,” he said.
Published 12 August 2024, 03:33 IST