Uniting against cancer: DH-PV expo builds confidence among patients, survivors

Sixty people underwent free screening for cancer on the first day of the Deccan Herald and Prajavani Cancer expo on Saturday.
Two people were detected with early stages of oral cancer and were recommended further steps to avail care and treatment.
The Deccan Herald and Prajavani ‘Say No to Cancer, Say Yes to Life’ expo at the boulevard near the Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station was organised in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.
Stalls by Aster CMI Hospital, Cytecare Hospitals, Narayana Health, and Fortis Hospitals provided free screening and distributed pamphlets with signs to watch out for, self-examination tips, especially for breast cancer and subsidised cancer screening packages.
While the Indian Cancer Society also shared survivors’ stories, oncologists from these hospitals held interactive sessions about different types of cancers, available treatment options, and advancements in treatments.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao noted that besides aiming to raise awareness about cancer diagnosis and treatments, the expo also aimed to build confidence among patients and survivors.
“We have all the medical technology to treat cancers so there is no need to fear cancer today,” he said.
He also emphasized the importance of early detection for optimal treatment outcomes, noting that it is crucial to have annual health check-ups after 40 years of age.
“We are trying to tie-up with private companies to ramp up cancer screening. We are also testing tools such as AI-powered chest x-rays that can automatically flag early signs of lung cancer,” he said.
Saaisha India Foundation, a charitable organisation, also displayed free crocheted or knitted breast prostheses called Knockers. These washable prostheses stuffed with polyfill are freely provided to women who have undergone a mastectomy or lumpectomy. They also had on display crocheted beanies provided to paediatric cancer survivors.
With food and shopping stalls, the expo also aimed to spread a positive atmosphere in the spirit of ‘saying yes to life’.
(Published 25 February 2024, 00:38 IST)