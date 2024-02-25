Uniting against cancer: DH-PV expo builds confidence among patients, survivors

He also emphasized the importance of early detection for optimal treatment outcomes, noting that it is crucial to have annual health check-ups after 40 years of age.

“We are trying to tie-up with private companies to ramp up cancer screening. We are also testing tools such as AI-powered chest x-rays that can automatically flag early signs of lung cancer,” he said.

Saaisha India Foundation, a charitable organisation, also displayed free crocheted or knitted breast prostheses called Knockers. These washable prostheses stuffed with polyfill are freely provided to women who have undergone a mastectomy or lumpectomy. They also had on display crocheted beanies provided to paediatric cancer survivors.

With food and shopping stalls, the expo also aimed to spread a positive atmosphere in the spirit of ‘saying yes to life’.