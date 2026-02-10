<p>Bengaluru: The University of New South Wales (UNSW), one of Australia's leading universities, has announced that it will open a branch campus in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>by this August.</p><p>The university campus will be located at Embassy Manyata Business Park. The university will initially offer undergraduate programmes in media, commerce, data science, and computer science, along with a postgraduate programme in cybersecurity. The university’s expansion is a part of India-Australia’s education and research cooperation programme 2025-30.</p>.Apple launches Education Hub in Bengaluru, to boost skillset of supplier employees in India.<p>In a post on X, the Australian Consulate Bengaluru said on Monday the UNSW’s new campus would “focus on tailoring their programs to meet India's future skills”.</p><p>According to the university, the UNSW’s physical presence in India, will help further its commitment to much deeper engagement with India. This includes the development of new strategic partnerships with government, industry, innovation ecosystems and academia to collaborate on major initiatives in areas such as renewable energy, health, transport and education.</p><p>A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on setting up the university was signed in Bengaluru on January 12, 2026 in presence of Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar. UNSW Vice Chancellor Attila Brungs and Principal Secretary, Industries Department, S Selvakumar exchanged the MoU.</p><p>In a post on X, Patil had said Karnataka continues to be a pre-eminent destination for higher education, research, and innovation in India. He said the UNSW campus in Bengaluru would enable Indian students to earn a global top-20 university degree without leaving the country.</p>