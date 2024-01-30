Unorganised workers' demonstration on Feb 1 for better pay

Bengaluru: Workers from unorganised sectors will hold a demonstration across Karnataka on February 1, demanding that the state government fix minimum wages in the upcoming budget as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, the All India Trade Union Congress said on Monday.
In a statement, the AITUC said thousands would also hold a demonstration at Freedom Park in the city. Mid-day meal, anganwadi, ASHA, factory, construction, transport, beedi, plantation, bank and insurance, gig and mining workers are expected to participate, it added.
Their demands include raising the monthly pay of anganwadi workers to Rs 15,000, increasing the stipend of mid-day meal and ASHA workers to Rs 10,000, and revising the minimum wage of factory workers to Rs 15,000. Regulating the working hours of gig and mining workers is another of their demands.