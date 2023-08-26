Unsafe helmets everywhere: Who’s to blame?

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is supposed to ensure that non-ISI helmets do not enter the market. Through a gazetted order in November 2020, the Union government made IS:4151 certification mandatory for helmets with a standard ISI marking. It designated the BIS as the certifying and enforcing authority for helmets.

The BIS grants a licence after assessing manufacturing infrastructure, quality control and testing capabilities, and production process during a visit to manufacturing premises. It also tests the helmets for impact absorption, resistance to penetration, rigidity, audibility, opening angle, flexibility of peak and other parameters before awarding the license.

The 2020 notification empowers the BIS to seize non-ISI helmets from the market and manufacturers and penalise the sellers and makers. BIS cannot take action on people who wear half-helmets or non-ISI helmets.

IS 4151:2015 standards specify the shell, protective padding, comfort padding, retention system, metal parts, visor material, and construction requirements for a helmet. The total weight cannot exceed 1.5 kg. There are various tests BIS officials undertake to evaluate the quality. ISI seal contains the Component Manufacturer List (CML) number, which can be crosschecked using the BIS Care app, which BIS released to register complaints and citizen service.

Narendra Reddy, Joint Director, BIS, Bengaluru, says there have been many awareness campaigns to educate two-wheeler riders and police about the necessity and importance of helmets. However, no raids have been conducted on any manufacturer or seller in Bengaluru city since 2021 because there have been no complaints.

“We do not get to know where helmets are manufactured. People can alert us about sellers of half-helmets and non-ISI helmets using the BIS Care App on the Google Playstore/Apple App Store,” he adds.

Reddy says even complaints regarding the quality of helmets or duplicate ISI helmets can be logged using the app. If there are manufacturers who want to comply with the legal requirements of ISI helmets, they can walk into the BIS office, finish the formalities and pay the fee online to initiate the certification process.

Who is responsible?

Who is responsible when someone who wears a non-standard helmet or does not wear one dies in an accident? Anucheth says it depends on various factors, not just the helmet. It may be other vehicles, potholes or recklessness on the driver’s part, and cases are filed based on situations.

Data for pothole deaths shows that the number of riders dead is more than the number of pillion riders who died. There were 103 helmet-related deaths in 2020, 113 in 2021 and 112 in 2022 on Bengaluru’s roads.

The BTP data show that cases of individuals not wearing a helmet or wearing an improper helmet have increased steadily, from 33 lakh in 2019 to 70 lakh cases in 2022. However, in the first seven months of 2023, there have only been 30,75,334 cases, indicating a declining trend this year.

“The drop could be because people know that AI cameras are watching at prime junctions. Also, those who were fined may act as our ambassadors to give word-of-mouth publicity for fines,” says a traffic department official.

‘Wear ISI helmets’

The BTP does not fine people for not wearing ISI helmets as of now. However, helmets should be ISI-certified according to law, and the onus of wearing the right type of helmet that ensures safety during accidents is on the two-wheeler rider.

Since the fining of half-helmets is not strictly enforced, many go for cheaper half-helmets available on the roadside for Rs 100-150, which offer no protection in case of accidents. The origin of these unbranded helmets remains a secret. While some say the supply comes from Delhi, others say Tamil Nadu, but street vendors DH spoke to did not reveal the sources.

A few authorised dealers of branded helmets DH spoke to said that most people who visit their stores look for ISI-certified helmets. However, some even store cheaper helmets of non-ISI brands, which may not match the quality of ISI-certified helmets in terms of material strength and safety because people want cheaper helmets.

“Traffic safety is an individual responsibility. When there is a rule, people should respect it. One can go for ISI or non-ISI helmets, but the awareness that one should wear quality helmets should be ingrained in people. It is for their own safety,” says Anucheth.