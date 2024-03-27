UP man held for cheating people of Rs 4.51 crore with 'premium bonds' offer

Bengaluru: Cybercrime police arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh who conned people to the tune of Rs 4.51 crore by promising them “premium bonds”.
Manveer Singh alias Manoj, 40, also opened fake websites of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, HDFC and ICICI to defraud the victims, the police said.
The investigators acted on a complaint filed by a victim on August 25, 2023.
According to the victim, he got a call from Singh, who claimed to be from Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, with an offer of premium bonds for a sum of Rs 15 lakh. The unsuspecting victim sent Singh his documents, including copies of his Aadhaar and PAN cards, and deposited a cheque for Rs 15 lakh for the "policy".
When he tried to reach Singh later, he found that his phone number was unreachable.
Investigators began a probe and traced Singh to Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.
On February 29, Singh was arrested, presented before a local court and brought to Bengaluru via a transit warrant. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.
During questioning, the police found out that he had a local contact who got details of the victims, collected the cheques and sent them via courier to Singh. The suspect then deposited the cheques into mule bank accounts and withdrew the money later from ATMs.
Police also found out that the suspect was involved in 34 cases registered in various cybercrime stations, where he had conned victims of Rs 4,51,31,288. Further investigations are on.
(Published 26 March 2024, 21:40 IST)