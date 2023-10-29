Upcoming festive season focus of 11th Bhumika event 

The evening’s sessions started with a talk on 'Women's Heart Health' by Dr Sunil Dwivedi, consultant cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road. He said that there are sex (biological) and gender (sociocultural) differences in heart diseases between men and women. "The belief that women are protected from Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) was true earlier when they were protected from oestrogen. But that is lost now, due to varied reasons like increasing type-2 diabetes, smoking, surgical or premature menopause, and multiple risk factors of CVD," he added.