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UPI-like app to locate EV charging stations launches in Bengaluru on Tuesday

The first-of-its-kind integrated digital platform aims to enable seamless access to EV charging services across India.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 23:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsEV

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