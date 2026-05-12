<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy will launch the National Unified EV Charging Application — Unified Bharat e-Charge (UBC) — in the city on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The first-of-its-kind integrated digital platform aims to enable seamless access to EV charging services across India.</p>.<p>The app will be launched at a high-level national conference organised by the Ministry of Heavy Industries on ‘Enabling Nationwide EV Charging Infrastructure’ under the PM E-DRIVE scheme.</p>.<p>According to the ministry, the app marks a significant milestone in India’s electric mobility journey as it will allow EV users to locate charging stations, access charging networks across operators, and make seamless digital payments through a single interface.</p>.<p>Developed through a collaborative effort between the ministry, NBSL and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, the app is envisioned as a transformational initiative for the EV ecosystem, similar to the role played by Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in revolutionising digital payments in India, the ministry said.</p>