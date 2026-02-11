<p>UPI services faced a major outage on Tuesday evening, disrupting digital payments nationwide, including the services of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)</a>.</p><p>The outage disrupted payments made through QR code scanning at ticket counters, as well as transactions conducted via online applications, BMRCL said in a statement.</p>.How politics threw Namma Metro off track in Bengaluru’s fare hike chaos.<p>The disruption occurred between 6:40 pm and 9:00 pm, and normal services were restored after 9:00 pm.<br><br>“BMRCL facilitates UPI payments through multiple bank handles; however, all were affected during the above-mentioned period, reportedly due to a technical issue at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). BMRCL’s systems were functioning normally, and its role in the outage was nil,” it said.</p>