UPI outage temporarily impacts metro services in Bengaluru

The issue — noticed both in online QR codes as well as those displayed at ticket counters — persisted from 6.40 pm to 9 pm, it added.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 22:21 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 22:21 IST
