<p>Bengaluru: Commuters paying for metro tickets through UPI QR codes faced hardships on Tuesday evening due to a nationwide outage, according to the BMRCL. </p>.<p>The issue — noticed both in online QR codes as well as those displayed at ticket counters — persisted from 6.40 pm to 9 pm, it added. </p>.<p>The BMRCL said the issue reportedly occurred due to a technical issue at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It added that its systems were functioning normally, and its role in the outage was nil. </p>