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Urban mobility most-visible interface between governance and citizens: CAG

He highlighted that the effectiveness of public investments must ultimately be assessed in terms of their impact on improving ease of living.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 18:42 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 18:42 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsTransporturban

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