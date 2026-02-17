<p>Bengaluru: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, soaked in the local flavour with crispy masala dosa, hot filter coffee and a quintessential autorickshaw ride during a visit to the city on Monday evening.</p>.<p>Accompanied by LS Tejasvi Surya at a restaurant in Indiranagar, the 39-year-old envoy discussed the India–US partnership, particularly in trade, technology and innovation, following the interim trade agreement, the Bangalore South MP tweeted.</p>.Empty trunk protest: Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya detained during stir against Namma Metro fare hike.<p>Bengaluru hosts over 700 American companies, accounts for 43% of India’s software exports, and is home to 40% of the country’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Surya said.</p>.<p>The United States has also announced plans to open a consulate in Bengaluru, fulfilling a long-pending demand.</p>