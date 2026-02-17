Menu
US ambassador Sergio Gor soaks in Bengaluru flavour

The United States has also announced plans to open a consulate in Bengaluru, fulfilling a long-pending demand.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 21:48 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 21:48 IST
India NewsBengaluruTejasvi Surya

