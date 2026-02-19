Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

US Commerce officials meet tech leaders in Bengaluru to bolster AI cooperation

Calling Bengaluru “the heart of tech innovation,” Kimmitt said the moment was pivotal for strengthening ties between Washington and New Delhi.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 10:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 10:13 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us