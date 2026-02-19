<p>Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt this week kicked off a multi-city India visit with a stop in Bengaluru, engaging with technology leaders ahead of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s participation in the 2026 India AI Impact Summit.</p><p>During meetings on 17 February, Kimmitt and a delegation from the Department’s International Trade Administration held discussions with U.S. and Indian tech firms exploring how artificial intelligence is shaping investment decisions, business operations and cross-border collaboration. The team visited facilities and representatives from a range of companies, including Chevron Engine, Google DeepMind, South Park Commons and Biocon.</p><p>Calling Bengaluru “the heart of tech innovation,” Kimmitt said the moment was pivotal for strengthening ties between Washington and New Delhi. He noted that a new bilateral trade pact would deepen technology cooperation and help expand the presence of U.S. advanced systems in the Indian market. The Under Secretary added that Washington welcomes India’s participation in the American AI Exports Program and anticipates working with trusted partners “to power a new age of prosperity and security with American AI leadership.”</p>.AI Impact Summit 2026 India Live | India fastest-growing markets in the world; they use ChatGPT every week: Sam Altman.<p>Beyond industry engagements, Kimmitt joined a roundtable on defense and emerging technology hosted by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. The discussion, held alongside Admiral Samuel Paparo of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, focused on implementing the goals of the new trade agreement, boosting U.S. AI and technology exports, and enhancing industrial capacity to support American and allied security requirements.</p><p>The delegation accompanying Kimmitt includes Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Remington, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia Pamela Phan and Chief of Staff Trevor Kellogg. Following the Bengaluru leg, the group will proceed to New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit, where they plan to showcase the American AI Exports Program.</p><p>Under the administration of Donald J. Trump and the leadership of Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, the International Trade Administration is advancing a strategy to promote U.S. full-stack AI export packages globally. The initiative will soon invite proposals from industry-led consortia to supply integrated AI systems—including optimized hardware, data-center storage, models, cybersecurity components and sector-specific applications—to vetted overseas buyers.</p>