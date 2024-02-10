US Higher Education Fair in Bengaluru from Feb 12 to 20

The US Higher Education Fair will be held at various locations across the state, including Bengaluru, from February 12 to 20.
The US Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, US Commercial Service in India, and US Consulate General, Chennai, are hosting a series of US Higher Education Fairs in Bengaluru, Manipal, Mangaluru, Kochi, and Coimbatore.
The fair will be held in Bengaluru between 4 pm and 7 pm at JW Marriott Hotel, 24/1, Vittal Mallya Road.
The fair is free and open to students interested in master’s or doctoral programmes in the United States. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet 18 US higher education representatives, EducationUSA advisers, and visa officers/diplomats from the US Consulate General Chennai, during the fair. Officials from the Consulate General Chennai will provide information on higher education in the US, student visas and other queries.
To participate in the fair, registration is mandatory. Interested can register at https://yocket.com/events/ graduate-student-fair-a-world- class-education-awaits-you-in- the-us-3533.
Arizona State University, Bryant University, Catholic University of America, City University of Seattle, Clarkson University, George Washington University, Kennesaw State University and Marymount University will take part in the fair.
For additional information, those interested can visit EducationUSA’s website in India: https://www.usief.org.in/ Study-in-the-US.aspx.