<p>Bengaluru: Insurance and financial company in the US, The Standard, on Tuesday launched its new Global Capability Centre (GCC) at Embassy Tech Village in Bengaluru. This new office marks the next phase of the company's growth journey in India, following its launch of The Standard India operations in November last year. </p><p>The company continues to strengthen its local leadership team across finance, human resources, talent acquisition, information technology, administration and communications.</p><p>The company has plans for long-term expansion of capabilities in software engineering, total experience, AI and enterprise platforms. IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge inaugurated the facility.</p>.Average office rentals in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru cross Rs 100/sq ft per month for 1st time: Knight Frank.<p>“Our operations in India play an increasingly important role in our technology transformation,” said Greg Chandler, executive vice president of Information Technology at The Standard. “The launch of The Standard India strengthens our ability to fuel ongoing growth, innovate, scale technology capabilities, accelerate digital transformation and offer new solutions to our customers faster. This centre represents a long-term investment in world-class talent and reflects our confidence in India as a strategic partner in shaping the future of our business," Chandler added.</p><p>The Standard India is an integrated capability hub that supports engineering, data, AI and insurance operations, said Mohua Sengupta, senior vice president and country head at The Standard India. “Our structure combines enterprise scale with startup agility, giving employees both stability and the opportunity to build greenfield capabilities while working closely with our global teams. As we continue expanding leadership roles and high-impact technology functions in India, the centre will have an important role in advancing The Standard’s long-term growth, innovation and transformation priorities," Mohua Sengupta added.</p><p>The Standard India will support the transition of select technology work from vendor-led delivery to in-house engineering teams — strengthening agility, operational efficiency and long-term innovation capabilities.</p><p>India continues to be a strategic destination for global capability centres that support financial services innovation, offering deep expertise across engineering, digital platforms and enterprise technology transformation.</p>