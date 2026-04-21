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US insurer The Standard opens new GCC in Bengaluru

The company has plans for long-term expansion of capabilities in software engineering, total experience, AI and enterprise platforms.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 11:37 IST
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