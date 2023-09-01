US varsity fair in Bengaluru on September 3

EducationUSA-Yashna Trust in collaboration with the US Consulate, Chennai, will host an education fair on September 3 at the Taj Hotel on MG Road.
The fair will bring together public and private educational institutions from across the United States. Several are Carnegie Classification Research 1 institutions with generous research endowments. Most of the universities offer merit scholarships and assistantship opportunities to international students.
The event will provide an opportunity for students and their parents to meet representatives of 36 accredited US universities and colleges, including Arizona State University, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, IIT Chicago, Syracuse University, Drexel University, Northeastern University, SUNY at Buffalo, and Iowa State University of Science and Technology, among others.
According to the organisers, students can interact with university representatives/admission officials and obtain information on scholarships, course curriculum, eligibility requirements, internship and placement opportunities. There will also be a session related to visa queries.
The fair will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm. Those interested can register at www.yashnatrust.org.
The fair is open to students seeking Bachelor's, Master's and PhD programmes in the US. No participation fee will be charged, but prior registration is mandatory.