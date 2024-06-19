Useful guide to historic Bengaluru temples

Rajaram is one of them. While he has lived in Bengaluru all his life, he hadn’t visited half of these shrines until he started work on the book eight months ago. He did not know that the Chokkanathaswamy Temple in Domlur, where he resides, is among the oldest temples in the city. Its history goes as far back as the 10th century but today, only the sanctum sanctorum exhibits antiquity. Lore has it that a sage underwent penance at this location.