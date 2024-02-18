Uttarakhand live-in law: Activists bat for women’s rights

Bengaluru: Following Uttarakhand’s recent legislation on live-in relationships, over 50 women from diverse backgrounds convened in Bengaluru for a symposium led by senior advocate Jayna Kothari of the Centre for Law and Policy Research.
The event, organised on Saturday, was centered on matrimonial rights for women.
Addressing attendees at Aweksha, a charitable women’s trust in Richmond Town, Jayna highlighted key Supreme Court judgments affirming the rights of young women and men to reside in shared households, as well as recognising mothers as natural guardians.
A crucial case discussed was the landmark Rajnesh vs Neha decision of 2021, which spurred the creation of detailed guidelines on maintenance, requiring both parties to disclose their assets and liabilities through affidavits.
Additional judgments affirmed the entitlement of live-in partners to seek maintenance under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
Delving into Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which addresses the rights of unmarried single women to serve as natural guardians and to reside in shared households owned by their in-laws, Jayna emphasised the constitutional protection of women’s choices.
She also fielded questions and addressed concerns from participants regarding specific cases they encountered or were pursuing themselves. Among the audience were homemakers, psychology professionals, research scholars, advocates, and counsellors from various hospitals, healthcare centres, and police stations.