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UV levels spike in Bengaluru, doctors warn of health risks

The UVI measures the intensity of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation at a given place and time.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 22:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsUV rays

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