<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>’s ultraviolet index (UVI) has remained between 10 and 13 over the past week — levels classified as “extremely high”, according to weather data.</p>.<p>The UVI measures the intensity of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation at a given place and time.</p>.<p>Doctors warn that such high exposure can lead to sunburn, weakened immunity and heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Outdoor workers such as traffic police and construction labourers, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions are particularly vulnerable.</p>.Bengaluru fights invisible enemy as the UV index soars as high as 13.<p>"Prolonged exposure to intense UV radiation, especially when combined with heat and dehydration, can lead to multiple health issues, including electrolyte imbalance, dizziness, eye strain and, in severe cases, heart and respiratory problems,” said Dr G Nasiruddin, Consultant in Internal Medicine.</p>.<p>He added that continuous exposure could also cause photokeratitis (eye inflammation), reduced immunity, and life-threatening heatstroke, if untreated.</p>.<p>Highlighting skin-related risks, Dr Sudheendra Udbalker, Senior Consultant in Dermatology, said high UV exposure can damage the skin within a short duration, particularly between late morning and mid-afternoon.</p>.Bengaluru: Doctors report rise in Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases after Covid pandemic.<p>“Repeated exposure without protection can cause tanning, sunburn, irritation and dehydration, and over time, increase the risk of premature ageing, pigmentation, sun allergy, and even skin cancer,” he said.</p>.<p>Dr Shireen Furtado, Senior Consultant in Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology, advised using sunscreen with at least SPF 30, preferably SPF 50, applying it generously and reapplying every two hours, especially after sweating.</p>.<p>Doctors also stressed the need for UV alerts to be included in daily weather bulletins, noting that radiation levels can remain high even when the weather feels pleasant. </p>