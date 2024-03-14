Uzbek woman found dead in Bengaluru hotel, police suspect murder

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in central Bengaluru's Seshadripuram. Police suspect she was murdered.

Zarina DJeparova was found lying motionless in her second-floor room by hotel staff around 11 pm on Wednesday. The staff had to open the room with a master key because the woman hadn't come out for a long time nor responded to multiple phone calls, according to police.

The woman was possibly smothered and didn't have any marks on the body, Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), told DH.

The hotel staff told police that the last time they saw her was during check-in around Wednesday noon when she paid the room rent for the day. Housekeeping staff later found a 'Do not disturb' notice on the door.

A while later, an agent who had facilitated her check-in at the hotel tried contacting her by phone. When she did not respond, he contacted the hotel. The staff subsequently opened the door with the master key. They found her lying on the floor with a bedsheet wrapped over. Upon a closer look, it was revealed that she had died, after which the staff called the police.