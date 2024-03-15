Uzbekistan woman's murder in Bengaluru: Police nab two Assamese men

Bengaluru: Two Assamese men have been arrested by the Seshadripuram police in connection with the murder of a woman from Uzbekistan inside a hotel room in Central Bengaluru on Wednesday. The arrested men were room boys at the hotel situated on Sankey Road.

Zarina DJeparova, an Uzbekistan national, who was in Bengaluru on a tourist visa, was found lying motionless in her second-floor room by hotel staff around 11 pm on Wednesday.

The staff had to open the room with a master key because the woman hadn't come out for a long time and didn't respond to multiple phone calls. They found Zarina lying dead on the floor, police said.