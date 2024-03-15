Uzbekistan woman's murder in Bengaluru: Police nab two Assamese men

Bengaluru: Two Assamese men have been arrested by the Seshadripuram police in connection with the murder of a woman from Uzbekistan inside a hotel room in Central Bengaluru on Wednesday. The arrested men were room boys at the hotel situated on Sankey Road.
Zarina DJeparova, an Uzbekistan national, who was in Bengaluru on a tourist visa, was found lying motionless in her second-floor room by hotel staff around 11 pm on Wednesday.
The staff had to open the room with a master key because the woman hadn't come out for a long time and didn't respond to multiple phone calls. They found Zarina lying dead on the floor, police said.
The arrested have been identified as Amrit and Robert from Assam. They were missing since Wednesday night, according to police.
A senior police officer told DH that the suspects had entered Zarina’s room on Wednesday noon to clean it and found her with cash. They also saw her expensive phone and decided to loot her. “They used a pillow to smother her and fled the hotel with cash and her mobile phone,” the officer said.
Police have taken the suspects into custody and are interrogating them for more details.
A case of murder has been taken up by the Seshadripuram police.
(Published 15 March 2024, 13:51 IST)