V-P Dhankhar's visit to Isro: Traffic restrictions in place

Ahead of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to the Isro Satellite Integration And Testing Establishment (ISITE) on the Outer Ring Road in the eastern part of the city on Friday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued an advisory to manage vehicular movement.

Between 9 am and 1 pm, people have been requested to avoid Varthur Road from Suranjan Das Road Junction to Marathahalli bridge, the stretch of the Outer Ring Road from Karthik Nagar Junction to Marathahalli bridge, Doddanekundi Main Road from Varthur Road to Isro, Basavanagar Main Road, Yemalur Main Road, Suranjan Das Road, and Old Airport Road.

Parking is prohibited on both sides of Varthur Road, Outer Ring Road, and Doddanekundi Main Road.