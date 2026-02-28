<p>Bengaluru: The Amruthahalli police arrested a 21-year-old man and his friend for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student at a rented villa in Jakkur.</p>.<p>The complainant told the police the incident occurred during a Valentine’s Day party.</p>.<p>She said she lost consciousness after consuming a beverage and was later sexually assaulted by her boyfriend and his friend. She lodged a complaint on February 22.</p>.'Drink spiked, sexually assaulted by boyfriend and friend': Bengaluru college student files complaint, probe on.<p>However, a day before she filed the complaint, the suspects had approached the Malleswaram police, alleging that she attempted to extort money by making false accusations and threatening to approach a news channel.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the suspects were absconding for five days. Acting on a tip-off, a special team secured them from Nelamangala and subjected them to medical tests on Friday before taking them into custody for interrogation.</p>.<p>"We are probing the case from all angles. It is too early to reveal whether they were involved in similar offences earlier. If any other victims come forward, we will look into those complaints as well. As of now, only one victim has filed a case against them,” a senior police officer said.</p>