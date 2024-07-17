Valmiki Corporation 'scam': ED questions ex-Karnataka minister Nagendra's wife

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former minister B Nagendra's wife in connection with the Rs 187 crore scam in a state-owned corporation here.

The ED sleuths summoned Manjula for interrogation in the alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Nagendra, a Congress MLA, is already in the ED custody.

The alleged illegal money transfer scam involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd came to light after its accounts superintendent, Chandrashekhar P, died by suicide on May 26, leaving behind a note.