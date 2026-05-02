<p>Bengaluru: Unidentified individuals broke into a jewellery shop in Bagalagunte on Wednesday and decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.2 crore, including 70 kg of silver. Police are yet to stumble on any clues so far. </p>.<p class="bodytext">According to the FIR, the shopowner closed the store around 9.15 pm on Wednesday after securing gold ornaments in a locker while leaving silver items in the showcase. No proper arrangements were in place for securing the shop at night. </p>.Heavy rain leaves Bengaluru south, CBD waterlogged, exposes civic apathy.<p class="bodytext">The theft came to light around 7.30 am the next day, when the building owner alerted the owner about damage to the rear wall. During inspection, it was found that the burglars had broken into a neighbouring godown, from where they breached the wall to enter the shop.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The accused escaped with 70 kg of silver articles, DVR system, laptop, mobile phone and Rs 1,500 in cash. The police have registered a case and are analysing CCTV camera footage from nearby areas.</p>