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Valuables worth Rs 1.2 crore looted from jewellery store in Bengaluru

According to the FIR, the shopowner closed the store around 9.15 pm on Wednesday after securing gold ornaments in a locker while leaving silver items in the showcase.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 22:14 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

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