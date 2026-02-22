<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday questioned the vice chancellors (VCs) of state-run universities as to why they don’t consider guest faculties as part of their human resource. </p>.<p>He was responding to repeated requests by VCs to address staff shortage, at the VCs’ conclave in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Giving examples of the best foreign universities doing without permanent staff, Siddaramaiah said, “We have given guest faculties. Why don’t you consider them as part of your workforce? Did you know that the world’s best universities make do visiting professors and making the academic environment the best. Why is it not possible here?”</p>.Don’t play caste card: Chalavadi to CM Siddaramaiah.<p>The CM said irregular recruitments over the past two decades had led to a severe shortage of teachers in higher education sector.</p>.<p>“The government is aware that 60–70% of teaching positions are vacant in major universities. Government is not blocking recruitment. In last year’s budget, we made provisions for filling up 2,000 posts in degree and technical degree colleges. This year, we will provide for recruitment in universities,” he said.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said, “With AI emerging worldwide, staff vacancies should be filled in only the required courses. There are courses which have no takers or have no demand”. </p>.<p>The CM pointed out that universities were becoming caste enclaves and advised faculties not to impose their political, ideological views on students and said scientific and rational thinking must be developed.</p>.<p>In his address, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar insisted universities should generate own funds and not depend on the government for money. He advised the VCs to make use of funds available under corporate social responsibility. </p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar asked universities to develop financial discipline, transparency and responsibility.</p>.<p>“The recruitment process should be transparent and if any irregularities are reported, action will be initiated,” he warned the VCs.</p>.<p>The conclave discussed 18 key issues, including financial discipline, pension issues, uniformity in convocations, shortages of teaching and non-teaching s</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Guv for VC-registrar camaraderie\nGovernor and chancellor Thaawar Chand Gehlot stressed the importance of cordial relations between the VC and the registrar in the universities.\nAddressing the VCs’ conclave the governor - also chancellor of universities - cited a few instances in which differences between the VC and the registrar affected administration. \n“The differences are leading to unnecessary inquiries” Gehlot said.\nHe highlighted the shortage of faculty and staff at universities and urged the CM to consider providing financial assistance and funds for filling up staff vacancies at universities in the budget. The governor cited the situation in special universities like those pertaining to Janapada (folk) Sanskrit and music.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Mysuru as edu-innovation hub\nMysuru will become a ‘global education and innovation hub’ and a ‘national knowledge district’ by 2030 the CM said. He said an ed-tech and life sciences research park would come up there on 100 acres attracting an investment of Rs 15000 crore and create over 50000 skilled jobs.</p>