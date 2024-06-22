Varsity and Hombale tie up

RV University and Hombale Films collaborated to open a centre for cinema and creative arts.

The School of Film, Media, and Creative Arts (SoFMCA) will be established at RVU’s Bengaluru campus and will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in filmmaking, film studies, media studies, animation and visual effects according to a press note.

Apart from classroom learning, the students get practical on-location experience at Hombale Studios and projects. Classes for this academic year begin in August. Details online.