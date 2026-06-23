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Varthur STP drowning: Firm booked for death by negligence; one worker still missing

The company held a contract spanning five years to operate and maintain the STP where the incident occurred on June 18, the FIR stated.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 22:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSTPVarthur

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