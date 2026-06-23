Varthur STP drowning: Firm booked for death by negligence; one worker still missing

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/varthur">Varthur</a> police have invoked death by negligence against a Chennai firm after two workers drowned at a sewage treatment plant run by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).</p>.<p>"Soon after the first body was discovered, BNS Section 106 relating to death by negligence was invoked and added to the FIR against Va Tech Wabag Ltd from Sunnambu Kolathur, Chennai," a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Va Tech Wabag Ltd was named as an accused after an FIR was registered on June 19 on a complaint by BWSSB AEE Santosh Kumar. At the time, the contractor was booked under BNS Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).</p>.Days after sewage plant accident in Bengaluru's Varthur, worker remains untraced .<p>The company held a contract spanning five years to operate and maintain the STP where the incident occurred on June 18, the FIR stated.</p>.<p>Supervisor Agilan Mohan, 30, and Brijesh Kumar, 27, from Bihar fell into the wet well and were swept away by wastewater.</p>.<p>While Mohan's body was recovered, the search for Kumar continued through Monday, but to no avail.</p>.<p>A police officer at the scene told DH that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was overseeing the rescue operations after the handover. City police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire and emergency services are assisting the force.</p>.Two workers missing after falling into BWSSB treatment tank in Bengaluru's Varthur; search operation underway.<p>"The heavy flow of the drainage water is hindering the rescue operations," the police officer said.</p>.<p>"The rescue personnel used an excavator and even manually searched using oxygen tanks, but due to the accumulation of waste, the body was not found. Now, officials will remove sand bags and place metal sheets at the spot where they fell in. Once the water is drained, they will continue the search. A specialised team operating sonar and underwater cameras has also been deployed to aid the rescuers."</p>