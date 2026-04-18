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Vastu consultation turns ugly; expert, client trade accusations

The accused also snatched Shantkumar’s mobile phone, worth Rs 1 lakh.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 22:43 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 22:43 IST
Bengaluruvastu worry

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