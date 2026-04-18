Vastu consultation turns ugly; expert, client trade accusations

<p>Bengaluru: A group of three, including a 47-year-old woman, allegedly created a ruckus at a private Vastu consultancy in Vijayanagar and tried to extort money.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred on April 4.</p>.<p>The woman claimed she was a media person, while the two men posed as Delhi policemen.</p>.<p>The trio allegedly threatened the office owner, Shantkumar, assaulted him, and warned of defamation if the money was not paid.</p>.Bengaluru: Fake policemen gag couple, flee with Rs 20 lakh, gold in broad daylight.<p>When his wife intervened, the accused behaved inappropriately with her. The group then took the couple to Jayanagar and confined them. The couple managed to escape and reached the Govindaraj Nagar police station in an autorickshaw to file a complaint.</p>.<p>The accused also snatched Shantkumar’s mobile phone, worth Rs 1 lakh.</p>.<p>In a counter complaint, the woman accused Shantkumar of blackmail and inappropriate behaviour during a Vastu consultation.</p>.<p>Govindaraj Nagar police have registered both cases and further investigation is underway.</p>