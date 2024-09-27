Vayu Sainik camp from today

Bengaluru: The NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa will host the All India Vayu Sainik Camp (AIVSC) 2024 from September 27 to October 7 in Bengaluru.
Billed as the apex camp for air wing NCC, the annual camp will have cadets from across the country undergo training and compete in disciplines, including microlight flying, aeromodelling and firing. Air Wing NCC training will be assessed by the officers from the Directorate General NCC.
AIVSC will be conducted at the Air Force Station, Jalahalli, under the aegis of HQ Training Command, Indian Air Force. The Ministry of Defence said 608 cadets selected from 16 Directorates get a chance to be a part of AIVSC.
Cadets will be exposed to drone training, and given an air experience sortie. The winning contingent stands to lift the Chief of Air Staff All India Vayu Sainik trophy. NCC Directorate Karnataka & Goa, the host Directorate, will be defending its title at the camp.
Air Vice Marshal PVS Narayana, Additional Director General (A), HQ DG NCC, will flag off the camp.
Published 27 September 2024, 02:48 IST