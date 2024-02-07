Vehicle breakdowns, high vehicle volume choke Hebbal, Outer Ring Road

Bengaluru: The Hebbal flyover and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the city saw slow-moving traffic on Wednesday, extending well into the afternoon, colouring navigation apps red.
D R Siri Gowri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-North) pointed at three reasons why the traffic choked the Hebbal flyover on Wednesday.
Besides IT employees — who usually work from the office in the middle of the week — adding to the existing traffic flow on Wednesdays, road-widening and metro construction works, especially near Kodigehalli Gate, eat away at road space and slow traffic down, she noted.
"It is also possible that people prefer to take the Hebbal flyover because greater traffic police presence means that airport-bound traffic will keep moving somehow. So they tend to avoid alternative roads such as Thanisandra-Hennur Road or the Bhoopasandra-New BEL Road stretches to or from the city," she said.
In the east, the ORR saw traffic crawling in the morning.
An account on X @east_bengaluru wrote: "Huge traffic jam on ORR today! The entire stretch from Bagmane to Silk Board, Iblur to Doddakannelli is fully clogged! (sic)"
Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), said vehicle breakdowns contributed to the slowing down of traffic, with at least six vehicles – both buses and light motor vehicles – stopping due to mechanical failures on the ORR until 2.30 pm.
"Ongoing roadworks are another factor, combined with the regular Wednesday traffic,” he added, noting that this was not unusual.
Traffic police, on their official X handle, notified users of several vehicle breakdowns, including a lorry on the ORR at Veerannapalya junction towards Manyata Tech Park and a private bus on the way to Kadubeesanahalli on Wednesday morning, and a KSRTC bus and a lorry on the Hebbal flyover on Wednesday afternoon.