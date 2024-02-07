Vehicle breakdowns, high vehicle volume choke Hebbal, Outer Ring Road

Bengaluru: The Hebbal flyover and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the city saw slow-moving traffic on Wednesday, extending well into the afternoon, colouring navigation apps red.

D R Siri Gowri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-North) pointed at three reasons why the traffic choked the Hebbal flyover on Wednesday.

Besides IT employees — who usually work from the office in the middle of the week — adding to the existing traffic flow on Wednesdays, road-widening and metro construction works, especially near Kodigehalli Gate, eat away at road space and slow traffic down, she noted.