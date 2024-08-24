Vehicle mows down 11-yr-old boy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A goods vehicle mowed down a 11-year-old boy in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.

Madanayakanahalli police identified the victim as Shakeel Sardar, whose family had moved from West Bengal to Madanayakanahalli and ran a scrap store just off the Tumakuru highway.

The incident occurred at 10.30 am outside the back gate of a drug company on the Old Harokyathanahalli Road. The road passes through an industrial area, where the warehouses of several companies are located.