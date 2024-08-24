Vehicle mows down 11-yr-old boy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A goods vehicle mowed down a 11-year-old boy in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.
Madanayakanahalli police identified the victim as Shakeel Sardar, whose family had moved from West Bengal to Madanayakanahalli and ran a scrap store just off the Tumakuru highway.
The incident occurred at 10.30 am outside the back gate of a drug company on the Old Harokyathanahalli Road. The road passes through an industrial area, where the warehouses of several companies are located.
Police noted that Shakeel was crossing the road when the speeding goods truck mowed him down. The driver reportedly fled from the spot immediately after the incident.
Police have seized the truck and have launched an investigation to nab the driver.
