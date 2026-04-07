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Vehicle overpass at Veerasandra uncertain as state pushes PRR trumpet plan

According to the source, after the work was paused, sewage water from a sub-drain linked to the main drain choked, creating a foul smell near the Biocon premises.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 21:10 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 21:10 IST
India NewsBengaluruNHAIHosur Road

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