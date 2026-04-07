<p>Bengaluru: The wait for a vehicle overpass at Veerasandra on Hosur Road (NH 44), aimed at easing congestion and eliminating accident-prone black spots, has just got longer. </p>.<p>The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had begun work on a rainwater drainage culvert as part of the vehicle overpass project near the offices of biopharmaceutical company Biocon Limited at Veerasandra in southern Bengaluru. </p>.<p>However, after excavation began for a retaining wall, the state government asked the NHAI to halt the project, stating that it planned to build a trumpet at the same location for the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR). </p>.<p>Well-placed sources said that after the work was paused, sewage water from a sub-drain linked to the main drain choked, creating a foul smell near the Biocon premises. </p>.<p>In a strongly worded post on X on Sunday, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticised the NHAI, calling the national highway "shoddily designed and ill maintained". </p>.<p>"It's an eyesore. The medians and barricades are terrible, and the shoulders are not asphalted. Despite several complaints over several years, there has been no response. Is this what NHAI considers its proud track record," she wrote, tagging Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. </p>.<p>Following the post, NHAI officials visited the spot to address the issue. </p>.Bengaluru's Old Madras Road chokes as GBA drags its feet on flyover plan.<p>"Our contractor carried out excavation along a 100-metre stretch between the main carriageway and the service road to build the retaining wall eight metres deep, but work was halted after the state government raised objections in writing. We have been asked to wait. Traffic police also denied permission for road closure," a senior NHAI official with knowledge of the matter said. </p>.<p>As a temporary measure, the NHAI has backfilled the excavated stretch and asked the contractor to restore drains and median crash barriers, besides asphalting damaged stretches. </p>.<p>The NHAI official clarified that the main drain is meant for rainwater water, while the stench originated from the sewage-carrying sub-drain connected to a septic tank. </p>.<p>The NHAI will build the vehicle overpass only if the state government gives the go-ahead and the traffic police allow road closure. "Our hands are tied," the official said. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the NHAI is constructing vehicle overpasses at three other locations on Hosur Road at a cost of Rs 112 crore. These are Veerasandra (Huskur), Chandapura and Guestline Circle at Balagaranahalli. </p>.<p>"These will be 3+3 lane service roads to eliminate black spots. The total length of the four vehicle overpasses will be 4.5 km. We plan to complete them by May 2027," the official stated. </p>.<p><strong>Black spots on Hosur Road</strong></p>.<p>Four vehicle overpasses to eliminate black spots on Hosur Road (NH 44): Veerasandra (Huskur and Biocon), Chandapura and Guestline Circle at Balagaranahalli. </p>.<p>Total length: 4.5 km</p><p>No of lane: 3+3</p><p>Cost: Rs 112 cr</p><p>Deadline: May 2027</p>